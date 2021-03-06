Taapsee Pannu breaks silence on IT Raids conducted at her property

New Delhi [India], March 6 (ANI): Bollywood actor Taapsee Pannu, who never shies away from speaking her mind, recently reacted to the Income Tax raids that took place at her property a few days back.

Taking a dig at the IT raids, Taapsee took to Twitter and addressed the allegations made against her. In a series of tweets, the actor said that there is no bungalow in her name in Paris or receipts of Rs. 5 crore payment to her. She even said that no raid had taken place in 2013 on her property either.

She tweeted, "3 days of intense search of 3 things primarily. 1. The keys of the "alleged" bungalow that I apparently own in Paris. Because summer holidays are around the corner."

The 'Pink' actor added in a second tweet, "2. The "alleged" receipt worth 5 crores to frame n keep for future pitching coz I've been refused that money before."

"3. My memory of 2013 raid that happened with me according to our honourable finance minister. P.S- "not so sasti" anymore," she wrote in the last tweet.



The actor's tweets come nearly three days after the Income Tax Department on March 3 began raiding entities connected to her and filmmaker Anurag Kashyap as well as his partners in the production house Phantom Films including film producer Vikas Bahl.

Raids were carried out across 30 locations in Mumbai and Pune. Reliance Entertainment group CEO Shibhasish Sarkar and some executives of celebrity and talent management companies KWAN and Exceed were also covered.

Phantom Films was established by Anurag Kashyap, director Vikramaditya Motwane, producer Madhu Mantena and the former head of UTV Spotboy, Vikas Bahl, in 2011 before being dissolved in 2018.

Several political leaders and celebrities have reacted to the IT raids, including Rahul Gandhi and the Shiv Sena.

Anurag and Taapsee are outspoken critics of the government and have lent their support to various causes, including the ongoing farmer protests against the three farm laws. (ANI)