Taapsee Pannu flaunts washboard abs in new pictures

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 7 (ANI): Actress Taapsee Pannu is setting some major fitness goals with her latest Instagram post.

On Friday, Taapsee took to the photo-sharing application and dropped a few pictures in which she is seen flaunting her washboard abs, which she refers to as biscuits in jest, in the caption.

"Months of grilling and hard work only so I could have the biscuits and he could have his cup of tea. Sujeet Kargutkar you finally have the picture and I'm off to have my chole bhature and croissants," she captioned the post.

Dressed in black gym wear, the actress can be seen flexing her core muscles with her trainer.

"Woaaah....inspiring," a social media user wrote.

"Wow wow wow," another one wrote.

Meanwhile, on the film front, Taapsee will be seen starring opposite superstar Shah Rukh Khan in 'Dunki'. It is helmed by Rajkumar Hirani. Backed by JIO Studios, Red Chillies Entertainment and Rajkumar Hirani Films, Dunki is set to release in theatres on December 22, 2023. The script has been written by Abhijaat Joshi and Kanika Dhillon.

She also has 'Haseen Dillruba 2' in her kitty. The sequel will star Vikrant Massey and Sunny Kaushal as well. Jayprasad Desai will helm the second part. Directed by Vini Mathew and written by Kanika Dhillon 'Haseen Dillruba' premiered exclusively on the OTT platform Netflix in July 2021 and gathered positive reviews from the audience and starred Vikrant, Taapsee Pannu and actor Harshvardhan Rane in the lead roles. (ANI)