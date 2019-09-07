Taapsee Pannu (Image Courtesy: Instagram)
Taapsee Pannu (Image Courtesy: Instagram)

Taapsee Pannu gears up for Anubhav Sinha's 'Thappad'

ANI | Updated: Sep 07, 2019 13:40 IST

New Delhi (India), Sept 7 (ANI): Glorying in the success of her latest release 'Mission Mangal', Taapsee Pannu has seemingly kick-started shooting for her next flick 'Thappad' with director Anubhav Sinha.
Not only this, but the actor is all pumped up to use cinema in the right way and hinted at the next to be a socially-driven film. On Saturday, the 'Mulk' actor shared a monochrome picture with Anubhav and team mulling over something.
"It's time again....This one is something that was brewing in all our hearts for years....Using the power cinema has given us to voice what needs to be addressed," the 32-year old captioned.

Taapsee seemed unable to control her excitement as she put out another picture of her welcome by the filmmaker.
The actor was greeted with a cake and a letter from the filmmaker's production house - Benaras Media Works which read, "Dear Taapsee, We are excited to have you again and to begin shooting for Thappad.
"We hope you enjoy your stay here," the note read.

Earlier in July, Taapsee shared her happiness over being a part of the "subject way too close to heart." While binging on some scrumptious lunch, she posted a picture with the filmmaker and wrote, "8th March 2020 will surely be the day to watch out for!"

The upcoming will mark her second collaboration with Anubhav after 'Mulk' which released in August last year and also starred Rishi Kapoor, Prateik Babbar. (ANI)

