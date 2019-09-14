Taapsee Pannu introduces Pavail Gulati from 'Thappad'

New Delhi (India), Sept 14 (ANI): The film 'Thappad' starring Taapsee Pannu recently got a new entrant, Pavail Gulati who might play the male lead in the flick.

Welcoming the actor on board, Taapsee shared a picture on her Instagram where she can be seen striking a pose with director Anubhav Sinha and Pavail.

"It's said that the better half brings the 'better' side out of u. Mr. Vikram Sabharwal in the house

And , Pavail Gulati all I can say is... Finally! It was long due :) #HappyBirthdayToo."



Apart from sharing the exciting news with her fans, the 'Manmarziyan' actor even wished the star on his birthday.

Humbled to join the cast and work under the guidance of Anubhav, Pavail also shared the same snap on his Instagram and wrote, "Humbled and how!! Thank you will never be enough! Anubhav Sinha and Taapsee."

Taapsee also shared a still from the upcoming film where the two can be seen indulging in a conversation.

Pavail, the youngster has starred in the movie 'Kalank.' On TV, he played the onscreen son to Amitabh Bachchan in 'Yudh.' On the webspace, he has been part of series 'Haq Se,' 'Made In Heaven.'

The film will be reuniting with the director after delivering out spectacular performance in 'Mulk.'

Taapsee's first collaboration with Anubhav 'Mulk' had released on 3rd August 2018, features Rishi Kapoor, Prateik Babbar, Rajat Kapoor, Manoj Pahwa and Neena Gupta in pivotal roles. The social-thriller was jointly produced by Deepak Mukut and Anubhav Sinha.

The film is set to hit the theatres on March 6, 2020. (ANI)

