Taapsee Pannu is 'missing the madness', shares throwback picture from shoot days

New Delhi [India], April 21 (ANI): It seems like the actor in Taapsee Pannu is 'missing the madness' of shooting. Taking a trip down the memory lane, she shared a throwback picture on Tuesday from the shoot of her film 'Manmarziyaan'.

The 32-year-old star who is on a photo-sharing spree these days, took to Instagram to share a never-seen-before picture of herself.

Dressed as the character from the film, 'Manmarziyaan,' she is seen sitting on a scooter lost in her thoughts, while many camera technicians are trying to set up the arrangements for the shooting.



"This throwback is clearly out of missing the madness we thrive in as actors. The calm we find in the most crazy situations," the caption read.

The 'Pink' actor wrapped up the caption by highlighting her "need to get back to the chaos soon."

The actor also gave a bit more clarity to the picture and said: "Btw that's a rig being attached to my scooter to test my balancing skills. Both with the weight and emotions in the take. #Throwback #Archive #QuarantinePost"

Lately, the 'Mulk' actor has been sharing many throwback pictures as she earlier announced on Instagram that she will be posting a series to refresh some memories amid the coronavirus lockdown.

Taapsee is currently at home like many other celebrities as the country is under lockdown to prevent the spread of the coronavirus. (ANI)

