Taapsee Pannu marks International Democracy Day with poem 'Samwad'

New Delhi [India], September 15 (ANI): Actor Taapsee Pannu on Tuesday threw some powerful questions towards the citizens of the country as she recited a new poem 'Samwad' to mark the International Democracy Day.

The 'Thappad' actor took to Instagram to share a short video illustration based on the importance of freedom of speech. Pannu has given her voice over for the video with the recitation of the speech.

Throughout the poem, Pannu is seen stating the importance of raising questions in a democracy.

"Chalo naye bharat ko banaye mahaan, na darr, na jumle, bas insaaniyat ki pehchaan. Rakhein hum aisi buniyaad, ho safal, kar sabse samwad," Taapsee recited the poem.



The 33-year-old actor went on to talk about the importance of raising questions in the caption of the post.

"Because when you raise questions asking for better for your country it's not anti-national it's coz you love your country and countrymen beyond all fears and feel it's potential is still untapped," she wrote.

"To the Largest Democracy of the world, let's make sure we preserve our 'rights' and perform the 'duties'," she added.

The 'Pink' actor recited the poem 'Samwad' in the Punjabi language as well.

This marks Taapsee's third poem on social issues after her two poems - 'Pravasi' and 'Safar' - on the migrant crisis. (ANI)

