Taapsee Pannu marks two years of 'Thappad', writes, 'a movie that slapped patriarchy'

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 28 (ANI): Actor Taapsee Pannu marked two years of the release of her film 'Thappad' on Monday.

Helmed by Anubhav Sinha, 'Thappad' featured Taapsee as the protagonist who refused to tolerate domestic violence in the name of love and relationships. Pavail Gulati played the role of her husband.

The film also stars Dia Mirza, Kumud Mishra, Ratna Pathak Shah, Ram Kapoor, Manav Kaul, Maya Sarao and Ankur Rathee in pivotal roles.



Taking to her Instagram handle, Taapsee posted a video encapsulating various still from the film.

In the caption, she wrote, "Iss #Thappad ki goonj 2 saal baad bhi sunayi de rahi hai! Celebrating two years of @anubhavsinhaa 's #Thappad, the movie that confidently called out the flawed societal norms and slapped patriarchy!"



Ahead, on the work front, Taapsee has 'Woh Ladki Hai Kahaan?', 'Blurr', and 'Shabaash Mithu' in the pipeline. (ANI)

