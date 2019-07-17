Taapsee Pannu mocks celebs for posting pictures with aged look

New Delhi (India), July 17 (ANI): Taapsee Pannu while sharing another still from her forthcoming film 'Saand Ki Ankh,' took a jibe on the actors who are using the face app filter to post their aged looks on social media.

The 31-year-old actor shared her aged look from the film and remarked that the picture is real and not from the most talked-about app.

"And NO THIS IS NOT FROM THE APP Everyone is going crazy about," she captioned the picture where she can be seen in her character as Chandro Tomar, posing well with a gun and a machine.

[{4f3259a1-afae-457c-956d-779be6b07aa1:intradmin/taapsee_17.JPG}]

Several celebrities these days have jumped on the bandwagon as they are seen making full use of the app to post hilarious pictures on social media.

'Old' versions of Varun Dhawan and Arjun Kapoor have garnered thousands of likes on Instagram

The aging filter adds extra pounds of wrinkles and gray hair to selfies. It's hyper-realistic. And, of course, everyone is tempting fate by trying it out and sharing the results.

Meanwhile, the 'Pink' actor along with Bhumi Pednekar will portray the role of two octogenarian women from UP who took up sharpshooting in their 50s.

The upcoming film seems to be close to the hearts of the two leading ladies as they have been quite active in sharing insights into the film.

Directed by Tushar Hiranandani, 'Saand Ki Aankh' is being produced by Anurag Kashyap and Nidhi Parmar. (ANI)

