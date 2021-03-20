Taapsee Pannu preps for 'Shabaash Mithu', shares photo of practice in the nets

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 20 (ANI): Bollywood star Taapsee Pannu on Saturday shared a glimpse of her practise session in the cricket nets while she was prepping for her role as cricketer Mithali Raj in her upcoming sports biographical drama 'Shabaash Mithu'.

The 'Saand Ki Aankh' actor took to Instagram and shared a picture in which she practised 'cover drive' shot in cricket.



The photo shows the 'Pink' star in the sports gear of a cricketer: a thigh guard and protective pad on the knee. The actor is also seen sporting cricket gloves as she strikes a shot with her bat, and practices with dedication.



Along with the picture, Pannu noted, "Taking the cover drive literally!#WIP #ShabaashMithu."

With the post hitting the photo-sharing platform, it garnered more than 1 lakh likes while scores of fans praised the actor who is seen practising for the role in her upcoming film.

Shahid Kapoor who is also essaying the role of a cricketer in sports drama 'Jersey' wrote in the comments section, "Sharp and added a clapping hands emoticon."

Directed by Rahul Dholakia and written by Priya Aven, 'Shabaash Mithu' revolves around the life of Indian women's ODI cricket team captain, Mithali Dorai Raj, who is considered a beacon of women's cricket across the world. The film is being produced by Viacom18 Studios.

Apart from 'Shabaash Mithu', Taapsee's impressive line-up of films include 'Looop Lapeta', 'Haseen Dillruba', 'Rashmi Rocket' and a sci-fi thriller titled 'Dobaaraa' directed by Anurag Kashyap. (ANI)

