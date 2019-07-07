Taapsee Pannu set to star in Anubhav Sinha's next

New Delhi (India), July 7 (ANI): After giving a stellar performance in 'Game Over,' Taapsee Pannu has been roped in as the lead in Anubhav Sinha's untitled film which will hit theatres in March next year.

Taapsee, who is playing the role of a sharpshooter in her upcoming film 'Saand Ki Aankh,' revealed that she waited for this project for years.

The 'Pink' actor confirmed the news on Twitter by posting a snap with the 'Article 15' director.

"Cheers to the new beginning.... This one is a subject way too close to my heart. I've been wanting to do this since years. And it becomes exciting when it happens with the 'Man of The Moment' @anubhavsinhaa 8th March 2020 will surely be the day to watch out for ! And ofcourse new beginnings need to be celebrated with some kickass food from Munna Da Dhaba!" she wrote alongside the photo.

In June, the 31-year-old had posted a cryptic message on social media leading to speculations that she will soon be seen working with Sinha's Benaras Media Works.

Taapsee shared the story after she was spotted attending the special screening of 'Article 15' where she talked about the success of her last film 'Game Over.'

This will be the second collaboration of the duo after 'Mulk', a social-thriller which also featured Prateik Babbar, Rishi Kapoor, and Manoj Pahwa, among others.

(ANI)

