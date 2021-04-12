Taapsee Pannu shares a glimpse from her practice session for 'Shabaash Mithu'

New Delhi [India], April 12 (ANI): Bollywood actor Taapsee Pannu is giving everyone some major Monday motivation by kick-starting her week with cricket practice for her upcoming film 'Shabaash Mithu'.

The 'Thappad' actor took to her Instagram handle to share a glimpse from her practice session for the forthcoming movie.

In the picture, the actor can be seen practising her batting skills on a cricket pitch. She is dressed in full cricket gear, wearing a helmet, leg guards and gloves. "Weekday has begun.....#ShabaashMithu," she captioned the post.





Directed by Rahul Dholakia and written by Priya Aven, 'Shabaash Mithu' revolves around the life of Indian women's ODI cricket team captain, Mithali Dorai Raj, who is considered a beacon of women's cricket across the world. The film is being produced by Viacom18 Studios.

For the forthcoming biopic, the actor had been training under cricketer Mithali's friend and ex-colleague Nooshin Al Khadeer. Nooshin taught her not only Mithali's iconic cricket style but also the other finer aspects of emulating the ace cricketer on the big screen, such as her poise, stance, and unique traits.

Apart from 'Shabaash Mithu', Taapsee's impressive line-up of films include 'Looop Lapeta', 'Haseen Dillruba', 'Rashmi Rocket' and the sci-fi thriller titled 'Dobaaraa' directed by Anurag Kashyap. (ANI)

