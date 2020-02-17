Taapsee Pannu shares behind the scenes photo with Tanvi Azmi of 'Thappad'

New Delhi [India], Feb 17 (ANI): Actor Taapsee Pannu on Sunday shared a behind the scene picture (BTS) from her upcoming film 'Thappad' and expressed her joy over sharing screen space with veteran actor Tanvi Azmi.

In the photograph Pannu is seen standing and working with Azmi in a kitchen set-up.

"Kaash aapne usko sikhaaya hota... that it's not ok" Such joy to work with some actors who you have admired on screen for years," she wrote in her picture caption.

Further revealing that Azmi is essaying the role of her mother in law in the film, Pannu wrote, "Tanvi Azmi ma'am plays Amrita's Mother In Law and the first shot I gave for #Thappad was with her."

The 32-year-old actor has been sharing BTS pictures from the flick ever since the release of its trailer.

In 'Thappad' Pannu is seen essaying the role of a woman who does not tolerate domestic violence in the name of love and relationships.

The film is set to reach big screens on February 28 this year. (ANI)

