Taapsee Pannu shares first look poster of 'Thappad'

New Delhi [India], Jan 30 (ANI): Actor Taapsee Pannu on Thursday shared the first look poster of her upcoming flick 'Thappad' and announced that the trailer of the film will be released on Friday.

The actor took to Instagram to share the poster in which she seems to be taken aback by what looks like a slap as the name of the film suggests.

"Kya yeh bas itni si baat hai? Kya pyaar mein ye bhi jayaz hai? Yeh #Thappad Ki pehli Jhalak hai! #Thappadfirstlook," Pannu wrote along with the poster.

Apart from the 'Game Over' actor, the movie's cast includes Ratna Pathak Shah, Manav Kaul, Dia Mirza, Tanvi Azmi, and Ram Kapoor.

'Thappad' -- produced by Anubhav Sinha and Bhushan Kumar -- is scheduled to hit the screens on February 28. (ANI)

