Taapsee Pannu shares her 'No emoticon' face through humorous post

New Delhi [India], November 22 (ANI): Actor Taapsee Pannu on Sunday shared a humorous post for her fans giving a glimpse of hers during the training session for her upcoming film 'Rashmi Rocket.'

The 'Pink' actor hopped on to Instagram to share a picture from her training sessions with a quite witty caption. The pictures see her in a black sports tee, lying on the ground with hands trying to cover her face and stopping the camera to click her picture.

"If 'Nahiiiiiiiiiiii' (No) had an emoji face! #RashmiRocket," she wrote in the caption.





The actor is wondering if an emoticon with 'No' (refuse) expression would have a face, it would be like what she is picturing in the image.

After wrapping up the shoot for her film 'Haseen Dilruba,' the 'Thappad,' actor has been shooting for 'Rashmi Rocket' which is a sports drama. (ANI)

