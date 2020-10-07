Taapsee Pannu shares mesmerising picture of her getaway in Maldives

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 7 (ANI): On an exotic vacation in the Maldives along with her sisters, actor Taapsee Pannu on Wednesday posted a stunning picture amid the mesmerising beach on the holiday spot.

The 33-year-old star posted a gorgeous picture on social media, in which she is seen enjoying her time in the essence of nature's beauty.





Amid the clear blue sky and the long, thin stretch of white sand and clear water, Taapsee is seen posing as she stood aside a tree-like structure. The 'Thappad' actor is seen sporting a white loosely fitted short dress, and red slippers which she paired with a broad hat to channel her holiday mood. The bright sunny day picture gives a picturesque view of the location.

As Taapsee cherished a breath of fresh air, she adored the beauty of the location in a caption to the Instagram post, She captioned the pic as, "When the nature seems to have the best filter... best background.... best lighting .... best props... all you can do is not spoil it #Maldives #GetAway #TajExotica."

Earlier on Tuesday, the 'Pink' actor took to her Instagram Stories and shared a rail of pictures with her sisters--Evania and Shagun Pannu, as they headed for the getaway. (ANI)

