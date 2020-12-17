Taapsee Pannu shares new pictures from grueling 'Rashmi Rocket' training

New Delhi [India], December 17 (ANI): Actor Taapsee Pannu on Thursday dropped some fresh pictures from her grueling training sessions for her upcoming sports-drama 'Rashmi Rocket.'

The 'Pink' actor took to Instagram to share two pictures of herself from the training session and shared her journey from lifting "50 lbs (22.6 kg) to 540 lbs (244.9kg)."

The pictures see the 33-year-old actor seated on a heavy weight lifting arm workout machine which she termed her "Main Machine" in the caption.



"My Main Machine' The journey from 50 lbs (22.6 kg) to 540 lbs (244.9kg)," she wrote in the caption.

"Ya I know I am also waiting for the final video which seem to be taking longer than what my muscles took to show up #RashmiRocket #OneMoreRep," she added.

Pannu has been sharing several pictures from her training sessions for the sports-drama.

Directed by Akarsh Khurana and co-produced by Ronnie Screwvala, Neha Anand, and Pranjal Khandhdiya, the sports-drama that chronicles the story of a girl Rashmi and her journey from a tiny village to athletic contests is expected to release sometime in 2021. (ANI)

