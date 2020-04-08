Taapsee Pannu shares throwback pictures flaunting short hair

New Delhi [India], April 6 (ANI): Actor Taapsee Pannu on Monday took to social media to share a throwback picture of herself from her early days in the cinema industry.

The picture that the 'Thappad' actor shared on Instagram featured her in chopped-off hair.

"Well the story behind these pictures is.......That I like these pictures. There are rarely photoshoots or pictures of mine that I revisit. This is one of those," she captioned the post and added the hashtags of quarantine and throwback.

The 'Pink' actor is currently sticking to her house like many other celebrities as the country is under a lockdown to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

As many as 109 deaths have been reported across the country due to the deadly disease so far. There are 3666 active cases in the country while 292 people have been cured/discharged/migrated. (ANI)

