Taapsee Pannu sizzles in thigh-high slit dress at 'Shabaash Mithu' promotions

New Delhi [India], July 5 (ANI): Actor Taapsee Pannu, on Tuesday, dropped her new look from the promotions of her upcoming sports biopic film 'Shabaash Mithu'.

The 'Thappad' actor took to her Instagram, and shared a string of pictures, which she captioned, "For the #WomenInBlue #ShabaashMithu"

The 'Saand Ki Aankh' actor donned a full-sleeve mini thigh-high slit blue bodycon dress with a white corset overlay, asymmetrical hemline and plunging neckline. She accessorized her look with bling hoop earrings and nude heels.



In the first picture, the 'Badla' actor struck a hot pose, standing behind glass, looking down at the ground, she can be seen flaunting her legs, while she takes the support of the wall to stand.



In another picture, she posed inside a washroom, sitting on the bathtub, while flaunting her left leg tattoo the actor gives a side look to the camera.



The 'Judwaa 2' actor in the third picture stands inside the bathroom with crossed legs and her hand behind her back, looking straight into the camera.



Soon after she shared the pictures, fans flooded the comment section with heart and fire emoticons, as they can't wait to see Taapsee essaying Mithali Raj in 'Shabaash Mithu' which is slated to release on July 15, 2022.

The Mithali Raj biopic will be facing a clash with Rajkummar Rao's upcoming thriller film 'Hit: The First Case'.

Apart from that, the 'Rashmi Rocket' actor will also be seen in Anurag Kashyap's next thriller 'Do Baara' and in Rajkumar Hirani's next 'Dunki' with Shah Rukh Khan. (ANI)

