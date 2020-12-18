Taapsee Pannu-Tahir Raj film 'Looop Lapeta' set goes plastic-free

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 18 (ANI): In what turns out to be an eco-friendly move, the makers of Taapsee Pannu and Tahir Raj Bhasin-starrer film 'Looop Lapeta' worked towards doing away with plastic bottles on sets of the film.



Steel bottles have been provided to the crew members in order to go plastic-free. Pannu recently shared a picture of a bottle on Instagram that was inscribed with her name and wrote, "Keeping us plastic-free on the sets of Looop Lapeta."

Among the most highly anticipated films of 2021 and an adaptation of the celebrated cult classic, 'Run Lola Run', 'Looop Lapeta' recently went on floors in Mumbai.

'Looop Lapeta' is being produced by Sony Pictures Films India, Ellipsis Entertainment (Tanuj Garg, Atul Kasbekar) and Aayush Maheshwari. (ANI)

