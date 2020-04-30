Taapsee Pannu talks of technology with this throwback picture

New Delhi, [India], April 30 (ANI): Actor Taapsee Pannu shared another throwback picture from her archives on Thursday and spoke of how technology can take us over.

In the capture, the actor, clad in a white and black polka-dotted outfit, is seen caught in a moment while using a VR headset.



Along with the picture, the 32-year-old actor revealed that she was trying the VR for the first time during a holiday, and the process was 'quite disorienting.'

"Bumping into walls n people around made me feel how technology can take us over n make us run into a wall, literally!," the 'Badla' actor captioned the post.

As wrapping up the post, the 'Pink' actor also mentioned that she lost the level towards the end and added: "losing the level, in the end, didn't really redeem technology for me."

Last week, the 'Manmarziyaan' actor shared an exquisite throwback picture from her trip to Rome.

Lately, the 'Thappad' star has been sharing many throwback pictures as she earlier announced on Instagram that she will be posting a series to refresh some memories during the coronavirus lockdown.

Taapsee is currently at home like many other celebrities as the country is under lockdown to prevent the spread of the coronavirus. (ANI)

