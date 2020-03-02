Taapsee Pannu thanks fans for showering love on 'Thappad'

New Delhi [India], Mar 2 (ANI): Actor Taapsee Pannu on Monday fell short of words to express her happiness after her just-released movie 'Thappad' received a good response from the movie enthusiasts.

The movie revolving around the topic of domestic violence hit the theatres on February 28 and has minted Rs 3.07 crores on its opening day, according to film critic and trade analyst, Taran Adarsh.

Despite its mild response on opening day, the movie and also the performance of Taapsee is being critically acclaimed by many.

The 32-year-old actor couldn't thank her audience more for the love shown for the movie. The actor in posted a still from the movie on her Instagram and wrote: "Sajjna di galiyaan chutt gaiyaan ve, Imliaan mithiaan tutt gaiyaan ve.#Thappad

She further wrote: "So much love !!!!!! Bas ab shabd hi nahi bache humaare paas bas bolenge bohot bohot pyaar aap sab ko. Dil se banai thi , dil tak pohoch rahi hai "

The Anubhav Sinha-directorial features Taapsee as the protagonist who refuses to tolerate domestic violence in the name of love and relationships.

Coming from the makers 'Article 15' and 'Mulk', the film features Ratna Pathak Shah, Manav Kaul, Dia Mirza, Tanvi Azmi and Ram Kapoor in pivotal roles. (ANI)

