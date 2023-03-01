Taapsee Pannu turns nostalgic as 'Thappad' clocks 3 years

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 1 (ANI): Taapsee Pannu-starrer 'Thappad' has completed three years since it was released.

Marking the film's third anniversary, Taapsee took to Instagram and wrote, "3 years of being Amrita, 3 years of leaving this piece of heart behind, 3 years of memories solidifying into milestone And a lifetime of a gift from the audience.@anubhavsinhaa time to stir up the pot again.....#3yearsofThappad."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Taapsee Pannu (@taapsee)



She also shared several unseen images from the sets of 'Thappad'.

Helmed by Anubhav Sinha, 'Thappad' featured Taapsee as the protagonist who refused to tolerate domestic violence in the name of love and relationships. Pavail Gulati played the role of her husband.

The film also stars Dia Mirza, Kumud Mishra, Ratna Pathak Shah, Ram Kapoor, Manav Kaul, Maya Sarao and Ankur Rathee in pivotal roles.

In the upcoming months, Taapsee will be seen starring opposite superstar Shah Rukh Khan in 'Dunki'. It is being helmed by Rajkumar Hirani.

She also has 'Haseen Dillruba 2' in her kitty. The sequel will star Vikrant Massey and Sunny Kaushal as well. Jayprasad Desai will helm the second part.

Directed by Vini Mathew and written by Kanika Dhillon 'Haseen Dillruba' premiered exclusively on the OTT platform Netflix in July 2021 and gathered positive reviews from the audience and starred Vikrant, Taapsee Pannu and actor Harshvardhan Rane in the lead roles. (ANI)