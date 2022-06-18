Taapsee Pannu wraps up her French vacation in style

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 18 (ANI): Actor Taapsee Pannu says "au revoir" as she finally wraps up her France vacation in her stylish all-black look.

"Dining table is in a mess, bathroom ka darwaza khula hai, laces khule and there is a bloody chappal in the background! But photography rukni nahi chahiye ! Bye bye France you were Nice! And Cannes! And Monaco ! Little bit Antibes also Until then.... au revoir!" Taapsee captioned her post.

In the picture, the actor looks like a hot mess in a black cold shoulder-deep neckline top, paired up with black denim shorts, a black belt, and matching black boots. Taapsee completed her look with her beautiful curls and red lipstick, looking drop-dead gorgeous.



The 'Haseen Dillruba' actor can be seen posing for the camera with her cute smile and left hand raised up in the air along with her right knee slightly up from the ground. The actor looks in a super fun mode.

Taapsee along with her sister Shagun Pannu, went on a vacation to France and both the sisters were quite active on Instagram throughout their trip, and it seems like the sisters had a lot of fun on their trip.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Taapsee Pannu will be next seen in a sports biopic film 'Shabaash Mithu', which is based on the life of Indian women's cricket captain Mithali Raj. The film is slated to release on July 15, 2022. (ANI)

