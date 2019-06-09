Taapse Pannu
Taapse Pannu

Taapsee prefers bruised hands over wearing chiffon sarees in snow!

ANI | Updated: Jun 09, 2019 12:03 IST

New Delhi (India), June 8 (ANI): With barely a few days left for 'Game Over' to hit the theatres, Taapsee Pannu yet again gave an insight as to why she chose the film.
In a funny take, the 'Pink' actor flaunts the make-up on her hands making them look bruised and swollen, along with plastered legs.
"Yes yes, chiffon sarees in snow-capped mountains for 25 days would've been tougher... so I choose all this," she wrote

The actor, who is playing the role of a mental patient in the film, yesterday shared a short video wherein she is seen playing ludo with some crew members.
"Night shoots, bruises on face, fractured legs, low metabolism, Chennai heat but it's this 'Ludo' that can leave us in splits," she captioned the video on Instagram.
The 'Pink' star is playing the character of Sapna who suffers from post-traumatic stress disorder.
'Game Over' will be released in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu. While the film is helmed by Ashwin Saravanan, S. Sashikanth is the producer.
Filmmaker Anurag Kashyap, along with Reliance Entertainment and Y Not studios, is presenting the Hindi version of the movie.
The film is slated to hit the theatres on June 14.
The 'Pink' actor will also be seen in 'Saand Ki Aankh' opposite Bhumi Pednekar, apart from multi-starrer 'Mission Mangal.' (ANI)

