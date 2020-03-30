Taapsee shares her first NYC experience in throwback picture

New Delhi [India], Mar 30 (ANI): Taapsee Pannu on Monday shared a throwback picture from her first trip to New York City and penned her experience of the "first-ever minus degree temperature" while she strolled in the Big Apple.



The 32-year-old actor took to Instagram and shared a picture where she is seen smiling along with her friend Divya Mandava Garrett - covered in jackets amid dazzling NYC streets as they stand and pose smilingly for the camera.

She penned her experience in a caption that read, "My first visit to the New York City and the worst time to visit probably! The winters !!! It just rained and I experienced my first ever minus degrees temperature! Our walk from Times Square to a restaurant for dinner had me shivering real bad and the jaw just froze in the middle of a conversation! That day I realised I am a 'tropical human being' and these extreme winters are definitely not meant for me."





The 'Saand Ki Aankh' actor shared that she met her friend Divya and continued, "Here's @divya46 in the picture with me who I got to reconnect after years thanks to this trip! What amazing food in that city though! #Throwback #Archive #QuarantinePost."

Last week, the 'Thappad' actor shared an old photo with her 'Pink' co-actors Kirti Kulhari and Andrea Tariang, and said, that she will be sharing a series of throwback pictures to refresh some memories amid the quarantine.

Meanwhile, Bollywood celebrities are practising self-isolation in the wake of coronavirus pandemic and are advising people to stay at home to be safe. Actors including Shah Rukh Khan, Amitabh Bachchan, Katrina Kaif and Deepika Padukone have been spreading the message to take necessary precautions. (ANI)







