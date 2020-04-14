Taapsee shares throwback glimpse of how she beats stress during film promotions

New Delhi [India], April 14 (ANI): Actor Taapsee Pannu, who is on a photo-sharing spree these days, on Tuesday shared another throwback picture in which she is busting off stress while getting her hair braided.

The 32-year-old actor took to Instagram and shared a short clip where she is seen relaxing on a pillow wearing a white bathing robe with her eyes closed and meditating while she gets her hair braided by celebrity hairstylist Seema Mane.

The 'Naam Shaban' actor captioned the post as, "This might easily pass off as latest quarantine time picture but this is how I beat the promotions stress. With 4 releases in an year this make shift meditation while getting my hair done became the need of the hour. And @hairbyseema is becoming pro at this! #Throwback #Archive #QuarantinePost"

Lately, the 'Pink' actor has been sharing many throwback pictures as she earlier announced on Instagram that she will be posting a whole series to refresh some memories amid the lockdown.



Taapsee is currently staying at home like many other celebrities as the country is under lockdown to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

