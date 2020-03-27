Taapsee shares throwback picture with 'Pink' co- actors, says more to come

New Delhi [India], Mar 27 (ANI): One can expect a throwback series on Taapsee Pannu's Instagram soon as she shared an old photo with her 'Pink' co-actors Kirti Kulhari and Andrea Tariang on Friday and said she may refresh some more memories in the days to come.

The 'Naam Shabana' actor is seen excitingly staring into the camera as the trio poses for the click which she shared on Instagram.

"Should've started this few days back but better late than never ...Started going through some old pictures n wanted to post one picture every day which I MIGHT NOT have posted before, which has a story behind it, which takes me back to those days I might be losing the memory of !" her caption read.



The 'Thappad' actor shared the picture from a workshop during 'Pink' where the girls were asked to click some pictures with one another.

She wrote, "This one is from the workshop time of 'Pink' when we 3 were asked to spend time with each other and click some pictures from our own phones like we are flatmates for real and make sure the chemistry n bond reflects in each picture. Was my first time to do a workshop of this sort but it was a truly memorable experience with these 2. We were so familiar with each other by the time we went to shoot that we didn't have to try too hard to show that we lived like 'one'#MajorThrowback #ArchiveVisit #QuarantinePost .1"

Meanwhile, Bollywood celebrities are practising self-isolation in the wake of coronavirus pandemic and are advising people to stay at home to be safe. Actors including Shah Rukh Khan, Amitabh Bachchan, Katrina Kaif and Deepika Padukone are spreading the message to take the necessary precautions.

The number of cases tested positive for coronavirus rose to 724 on Friday, including 66 discharged/cured and 17 deaths, according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. (ANI)

