Taapsee Pannu, Image courtesy: Instagram
Taapsee Pannu, Image courtesy: Instagram

Taapsee's lengthy answer to those questioning her role in 'Saand Ki Aankh'

ANI | Updated: Sep 24, 2019 21:41 IST

New Delhi (India), Sept 24 (ANI): Taapsee Pannu who is known for voicing her opinions on several issues gave a lengthy reply to the Kangana Ranaut's sister Rangoli Chandel and others who criticised the actor for her role in the upcoming film 'Saand Ki Aankh.'
Taapsee and Bhumi Pednekar will be seen playing the role of two octogenarian sharpshooters was questioned by Chandel about why younger actors were not cast in the film.
Rangoli also made a revelation that the film was earlier offered to her sister Kangana but she turned it down and suggested the makers to cast older woman like Neena Gupta, Ramya Krishnan, and "fight ageism and sexism in Bollywood".
Taking a jibe on the comments made by Rangoli on Twitter, Taaspee posted a lengthy statement as her answer.
"I wonder... I just wonder... Do we ever want to embrace the positivity or just keep latching on to negativity and glorifying it to save our lack of risk-taking tendencies? Have we really lost the shoulder along with our spine to support people who venture out of their comfort zone to bring about a change ???? Or it's just reserved for 2 females who at a relatively nascent stage of their career venture out to do something, which we were told, most of the people turned down? I wonder ....," the 'Game Over' actor wrote.
She also listed examples from the past where certain celebrities opted for roles which were beyond their age.
"Did we ask the same question when we all loved what Anupam Kher did in Saaransh. Did we question when Nargis Dutt played mother to Sunil Dutt? Did we question John Travolta for playing a woman in Hairspray? Did we question Eddie Murphy for playing a white Jewish man in Coming to America? Did we question when Aamir Khan played a college kid in 3 idiots? And in the future, are we going to question Ayushmann Khurrana for playing a gay man in 'Shubh Mangal Zyada Savdhaan," she asked.
The fiasco started when one of the users on Twitter remarked about the age of the two lead actors who have hardly touched their early 30s and are playing old women onscreen.
"There are great roles written for women over 40 when you're hired to play them under 40": Tina Fay. I never get the infatuation of Hindi Films with youth, especially when it comes to women. This trailer is the emblematic representation of NOT practicing what you preach," the user Nikhil Sharma wrote.He further vented out on the star and wrote, "This movie is a massive disservice to achievers like @realshooterdadi and @shooterdadi as the movie is based on their lives. Both started their careers after crossing 60 shattering all stereotypes surrounding gender and age becoming role models to all women in the country..."
Taking the debate on to the next tangent, Rangoli posted a series of tweet expressing her views on "deeply rooted sexism" in Bollywood fraternity.
"Dear Nikhil it's heartbreaking to see how our media first killed MeToo in India now making a joke out of feminism, Vikas Bahl and the director of this movie wanted Kangana to do this film, she clearly told them to cast an older woman and fight agism and sexism in Bollywood," Chandel tweeted.
Considering ace actors Neena and Ramya apt for the role, Rangoli wrote, "Even today Kangana feels Ramya Krishnan and Neena Gupta ji would have been a far better option, and they have a great market value, why can't they be mainstream actresses ?? when I call these people sasta."
Calling the move a "cheap way to make money out of feminism", she wrote, "(contd)...I am not talking about creative poverty or lack of aesthetics which is at full display, it's the lack of value system and cheap ways of making money out of feminism by doing anti femininity stuff ... very sad."
Participating in the debate was veteran actor Neena Gupta who appreciated Kangana and said she feels actors like here should be given roles of their age. (ANI)

Updated: Sep 24, 2019 21:16 IST

Kaitlynn Carter attends 'Dancing with Star' after Miley Cyrus split

Washington D.C [USA], Sept 24 (ANI): American actor Kaitlynn Carter who recently made headlines after her split with pop-star Miley Cyrus was spotted attending 'Dancing With the Stars' series.

Read More

Updated: Sep 24, 2019 20:37 IST

BTS' RM donates USD 80,000 to help impaired students

Washington D.C [USA], Sept 24 (ANI): RM, member of the famous South Korean boy band BTS recently donated USD 80,000 to help students with impaired hearing, and his gesture is winning hearts on the Internet.

Read More

Updated: Sep 24, 2019 20:11 IST

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry are learning parenting strength

Washington D.C [USA], Sept 24 (ANI): Royal couple Prince Harry and Meghan Markle who are currently on their 10-day tour to South Africa opened up about learning the art of parenting.

Read More

Updated: Sep 24, 2019 20:07 IST

Milo Ventimiglia and Mandy Moore are foodies on sets of 'This is Us'

Washington D.C [USA], Sept 24 (ANI): It seems like actor Milo Ventimiglia has forged a great bond with his co-star Mandy Moore on the sets of their series 'This is Us ' where they are often spotted hogging on food.

Read More

Updated: Sep 24, 2019 20:00 IST

Gwen Stefani didn't know Blake Shelton existed before 'The Voice'

Washington D.C. [USA], Sept 24 (ANI): No matter they are a wonderful couple today, but singer-songwriter Gwen Stefani revealed that she had no idea that Blake Shelton even existed before they met on 'The Voice'.

Read More

Updated: Sep 24, 2019 15:33 IST

Samantha Barbash threatens lawsuit against 'Hustlers' producers

Washington DC [USA], Sept 24 (ANI): Samantha Barbash, who is the inspiration behind Jennifer Lopez's character in her latest release 'Hustlers' has threatened to file a lawsuit against the film's producers.

Read More

Updated: Sep 24, 2019 15:00 IST

Jonah Hill in talks for villain role in 'The Batman'

Washington DC [USA], Sept 24 (ANI): American actor Jonah Hill is in early talks to play one of the Dark Knight's iconic villains in Matt Reeves' upcoming directorial 'The Batman'.

Read More

Updated: Sep 24, 2019 14:18 IST

2019 Emmys record lowest viewership

Washington DC [US], Sept 24 (ANI): The 2019 Emmy Awards not only went hostless for the first-time after 2003, but also recorded an all-time dip in its viewership.

Read More

Updated: Sep 24, 2019 14:05 IST

Here's why Jada Pinkett, Will Smith staged an 'intervention' for Jaden

Washington DC [USA], Sept 24 (ANI): Actors Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith recently revealed that they staged an "intervention" for their son and rapper Jaden Smith due to his drastic weight loss, saying that they were "really nervous" about Jaden's eating habits.

Read More

Updated: Sep 24, 2019 13:57 IST

Oprah Winfrey details health scare that made her 'cancel everything'

Washington DC [USA], Sept 24 (ANI): Talk show host Oprah Winfrey recently opened up about a terrifying health scare that made her "cancel everything" and land in the emergency room.

Read More

Updated: Sep 24, 2019 13:50 IST

Get into festive mood with 'Odhani' from Rajkummar's 'Made in China'

New Delhi (India), Sept 24 (ANI): Rajkummar Rao as Gujarati entrepreneur Raghu is here to kick off the festive season and make you groove along to the very first track from 'Made in China'.

Read More

Updated: Sep 24, 2019 13:48 IST

Jordyn Woods celebrates 22nd without Kylie Jenner

Washington D.C. [USA], Sept 24 (ANI): Supermodel Jordyn Woods ringed in her 22nd birthday on Monday but celebrated the day without her ex-BFF Kylie Jenner.

Read More
iocl