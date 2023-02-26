'Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah' actor Sacchin Shrof ties knot for second time

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 26 (ANI): Tv show 'Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah' actor Sacchin Shrof tied the knot for the second time on Saturday.

Taking to Instagram, actor Munmun Dutta, popularly known as Babita Ji from 'TMKOC' shared some glimpses from the marriage ceremony.

In one of the pictures, she could be seen posing with the bride and the groom.

"Our handsome dulha and his pretty dulhan," she captioned the picture.



In another picture, Mummun shared a selfie in which she could be seen with the star cast of 'Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah' including Dilip Joshi.





Sacchin portrays the role of Taarak Mehta in 'TMKOC'.

As per reports, he tied the knot with his sister's friend Chandani.

Previously, the actor was married to the 'Bigg Boss 5' winner Juhi Parmar.

However, after nine years of marriage, the two parted ways in January 2018. They have a 10-year-old daughter, Samairra.

Apart from 'TMKOC' Sacchin was also seen in Prakash Jha's web series 'Aashram' , Sonakshi Sinha and Huma Qureshi's film 'Double XL' and many more.

Before 'Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah', in which he replaced Shailesh Lodha to play the new Taarak Mehta, he essayed the character of Rajeev in Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin. (ANI)

