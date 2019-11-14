Tabu joins 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2' star cast

New Delhi (India), Nov 14 (ANI): Tabu joined the cast of horror-comedy 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2' starring Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani in lead roles.

The actor who is all set to play a ghost hunter in the movie shared the happy news taking to his Instagram handle.

"Welcome @tabutiful Mam to the world of #BhoolBhulaiyaa2 Can't wait to Shoot !! @kiaraaliaadvani @aneesbazmee @bhushankumar @muradkhetani @tseries.official," he wrote alongside a tempting snap of the 48-year-old star.



Shooting for 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2' commenced last month. The 'Pati Patni Aur Woh' star revealed by sharing a picture with the leading lady Kiara.

Sporting a casual look, Kartik can be seen posing with Kiara, who is holding a clapper board.

Fans can also catch a glimpse of the set in the picture which will remind you of the petrifying set of the first installment.

"Subh Arambh, #BhoolBhulaiyaa2," he captioned the snap.

Some time back the director of the horror-comedy, Anees Bazmee shared a picture from the script reading sessions.

"Reading session underway...We're all set to roll! Can't wait for the shoot to begin," wrote Bazmee while expressing happiness.

The highly-anticipated horror-comedy will hit the screens on July 31, 2020.

The first part of the film was a remake of the Malayalam blockbuster 'Manichitrathazhu' and starred Vidya Balan, Shiney Ahuja and Amisha Patel in the lead roles. The first installment was directed by Priyadarshan. (ANI)

