Tabu shares her first look from 'Jawaani Jaaneman'

New Delhi (India), July 25 (ANI): Tabu shared the first look of her character in the upcoming film 'Jawaani Jaaneman'.

Tabu's next outing, which will also co-star Saif Ali Khan as well as Pooja Bedi's daughter Alaia F, went on floors in June, in London.

The picture, posted by Tabu on her Instagram feed, features her in a casual look, dressed in a black top and blue jeans brown boots.

"And all the many partners if any," she wrote in the caption, in which she also tagged her co-stars from the film.

The film will mark the Bollywood debut of Pooja Bedi's daughter Alaia F.

Tabu was last seen in the rom-com 'De De Pyar De' where she shared screen space with Ajay Devgn and Rakul Preet Singh.

Helmed by Nitin Kakkar, and produced by Jackky Bhagnani's Pooja Entertainment in association with Saif's Black Knight Films and Jay Shewakramani's Northern Lights Films, the movie will release on November 29, this year. (ANI)

