Tabu (Image courtesy: Instagram)
Tabu (Image courtesy: Instagram)

Tabu shares her first look from 'Jawaani Jaaneman'

ANI | Updated: Jul 25, 2019 19:55 IST

New Delhi (India), July 25 (ANI): Tabu shared the first look of her character in the upcoming film 'Jawaani Jaaneman'.
Tabu's next outing, which will also co-star Saif Ali Khan as well as Pooja Bedi's daughter Alaia F, went on floors in June, in London.
The picture, posted by Tabu on her Instagram feed, features her in a casual look, dressed in a black top and blue jeans brown boots.
"And all the many partners if any," she wrote in the caption, in which she also tagged her co-stars from the film.
The film will mark the Bollywood debut of Pooja Bedi's daughter Alaia F.
Tabu was last seen in the rom-com 'De De Pyar De' where she shared screen space with Ajay Devgn and Rakul Preet Singh.
Helmed by Nitin Kakkar, and produced by Jackky Bhagnani's Pooja Entertainment in association with Saif's Black Knight Films and Jay Shewakramani's Northern Lights Films, the movie will release on November 29, this year. (ANI)

Updated: Jul 25, 2019 20:47 IST

Poorna Jagannathan reveals someone was supposed to die in 'Big...

Washington D.C. [USA], July 25 (ANI): HBO's insanely popular drama series 'Big Little Lies', which came to an end after airing its last episode on Sunday, almost concluded with a completely different cliff hanger.

Read More

Updated: Jul 25, 2019 20:44 IST

Here's how Jennifer Lopez is celebrating her 50th birthday!

Washington D.C. [USA], July 25 (ANI): Actor-singer Jennifer Lopez rang in her 50th birthday in a lavish style by throwing a larger-than-life bash on a private island.

Read More

Updated: Jul 25, 2019 20:38 IST

Louis Tomlinson shuts down reports on One Direction split

Washington D.C. [USA], July 25 (ANI): Singer-songwriter Louis Tomlinson set the record straight on a report about pop band One Direction's split.

Read More

Updated: Jul 25, 2019 19:45 IST

Kensington Palace rejects claims of Kate Middleton getting 'baby Botox'

Washington D.C. [USA], July 25 (ANI): Kensington Palace on Wednesday rejected the claims that Duchess of Cambridge Kate Middleton uses Botox after a to British surgeon claimed that she uses it. He allegedly displayed "before and after" photos of the royal to promote the procedure.

Read More

Updated: Jul 25, 2019 19:05 IST

Cole Sprouse is the one who called it quits with Lili Reinhart!

Washington D.C. [USA], July 25 (ANI): It's not all bad news for the fans of actors and former couple Lili Reinhart and Cole Sprouse!

Read More

Updated: Jul 25, 2019 19:00 IST

My cowboy grandfather will be 'proud' to see me riding horses in...

Washington D.C. [USA], July 25 (ANI): Actor Austin Butler, who would be seen riding horses in forthcoming movie 'Once Upon a Time in Hollywood', seems all excited about horses and cowboy boots.

Read More

Updated: Jul 25, 2019 18:47 IST

Experience Jurassic World come alive with this new ride!

California [USA], July 25 (ANI): It just got real! Universal Studios Hollywood, a theme park in Universal City, California, recently launched a new ride for all the 'Jurassic World' fans.

Read More

Updated: Jul 25, 2019 18:15 IST

Inspirational track 'Dil Mei Mars Hai' from 'Mission Mangal' is out!

New Delhi [India], July 25 (ANI): After creating much buzz with the trailer of 'Mission Mangal', the makers have dropped the first song 'Dil Mei Mars Hai' from the film on Thursday.

Read More

Updated: Jul 25, 2019 18:15 IST

Criticism faced by 'GoT' final season has not affected prequel's...

Washington D.C. [USA], July 25 (ANI): HBO programming president Casey Bloys revealed that 'Game of Thrones' prequel is moving with full speed and prior backlash from fans isn't slowing it down.

Read More

Updated: Jul 25, 2019 15:42 IST

Cameron Boyce's family attends 'Descendants' director's Walk of...

Washington D.C. [USA], July 25 (ANI): The family of Cameron Boyce, who died earlier this month, joined 'Descendants' director Kenny Ortega in Hollywood as the director received his star on the Walk of Fame on Wednesday.

Read More

Updated: Jul 25, 2019 14:44 IST

Jamie Lynn Spears confirms 'Zoey 101' comeback

Washington D.C. [USA], July 25 (ANI): Jamie Lynn Spears who is gearing up for Netflix's series 'Sweet Magnolias', on Wednesday revealed that the much-loved show 'Zoey 101' is indeed making a comeback.

Read More

Updated: Jul 25, 2019 14:42 IST

Jennifer Lopez gets shining Porsche, life-size card for birthday

Washington D.C. [USA], July 25, (ANI): Singer-actor Jennifer Lopez turned 50 on Wednesday, and her fans gifted birthday card that's bigger than she is.

Read More
iocl