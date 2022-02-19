Tabu starts shooting for Ajay Devgn's 'Kaithi' remake 'Bholaa'

New Delhi [India], February 19 (ANI): After a long wait since the announcement of the film, Bollywood diva Tabu revealed that she has started shooting for 'Bholaa', the remake of Tamil blockbuster 'Kaithi'.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Tabu shared a picture of the clapperboard and wrote, "New beginnings. @adffilms @ajaydevgn @tseriesfilms @reliance.entertainment @dreamwarriorpictures @sarkarshibasish @prabhu_sr."





Ajay Devgn announced in 2020 that he is working on the Hindi remake of the famous Tamil action thriller 'Kaithi'.

Besides, playing the lead in the film, Devgn will also be producing the film in collaboration with Reliance Entertainment and Dream Warrior Pictures.

'Bholaa' will be directed by Dharmendra Sharma, who is Devgn's cousin and the cinematography is by Aseem Bajaj. Dharmendra along with Vikrant, another cousin of Ajay, accompanied the actor during their visit to Kerala's Sabarimala temple in January.

The upcoming film is a remake of the 2019 blockbuster Tamil movie 'Kaithi', an action-thriller that revolves around an ex-convict on the quest to meet his daughter after leaving prison but is interrupted due to a well-orchestrated drug raid.

'Kaithi' starred Karthik Sivakumar in the lead role. (ANI)

