Tahir Raj Bhasin feels fortunate to be among actors who got good work despite pandemic

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 23 (ANI): With four projects under his belt, Bollywood actor Tahir Raj Bhasin finds himself "extremely fortunate to be getting good work despite the pandemic crippling the entertainment industry" of India.

The actor, who is currently dubbing for Netflix's 'Yeh Kaali Kaali Ankhein' said, "It feels amazing to finish dubbing for my projects and watch them come alive. Post-production has been a big challenge through the pandemic and it's great to finally be able to meet the crew, get into the dubbing studio and get to work. We're in fifth gear racing forward to completion and soon they will be ready for release."

He added that he considers himself very fortunate to be among those actors who could get good work despite the COVID-19 pandemic.



"It's a super feeling to have really, really good films to offer to audiences and critics," Tahir said describing how excited he is about his upcoming projects.

About 'Yeh Kaali Kaali Ankhein', he said, "It's a very special project, a drama that is a full-on entertainer with a thrilling script that will have you on the edge. Shooting for the series has pushed and challenged me as a performer and I hope that people like it too."

The actor, who had given some powerful performances in movies like 'Mardaani' and 'Chhichhore', will next be seen in the highly-anticipated thriller drama 'Looop Lapeta' as a romantic lead opposite Taapsee Pannu, in 'Bulbul Tarang' opposite Sonakshi Sinha and 'Yeh Kaali Kaali Ankhein', in which he has been paired with Shweta Tripathi.

He will also be seen in the Ranveer Singh-starrer sports drama '83', directed by Kabir Khan. (ANI)

