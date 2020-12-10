Tahir Raj Bhasin gives glimpse of first day of 'Loop Lapeta' shoot with Taapsee Pannu

New Delhi [India], December 9 (ANI): As he began shooting with Bollywood star Taapsee Pannu for their upcoming film 'Loop Lapeta,' actor Tahir Raj Bhasin on Wednesday said that the entire cast and crew was bursting with excitement on the first day of the shoot.

He termed the atmosphere of the sets as "nothing short of electric", and he also credited the vibe of the sets to the energy that Taapsee brings.

"Day 1 on Looop Lapeta had palpable nervousness and excitement. We were all just so kicked to be doing this. The atmosphere on Looop's set is nothing short of electric," he said.

"The vibe all starts with the energy that Taapsee brings to the set; which is collaborative and incredibly forthcoming," he added.



Further sharing about the other crew members of the film, Bhasin talked about how the producers make sure to make everyone feels at home, while he termed the debutant director Aakaash Bhatia as the "fireball of energy".

"The producers, Tanuj Garg and Atul Kasbekar are hands-on and make everyone feel at home which is so endearing to experience. Our debut director Aakaash Bhatia is a fireball of energy and it's great to be led by his rapid ideas that we've all jammed on as a team for all these months," the 'Mardaani,' actor said.

Speaking about what he thinks audiences will love about Taapsee and his pairing, Tahir said: "It's awesome to be collaborating with a co-star like Taapsee."

"Working towards creating that chemistry that audiences will love is exactly what we're doing at the moment and this is the most challenging part of the creation," he added.

'Loop Lapeta,' marks Bhasin and Pannu's first collaboration for a film. (ANI)

