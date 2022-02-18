Tahir Raj Bhasin launches his own chat show

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India ], February 18 (ANI): Actor Tahir Raj Bhasin, who is basking in the success of his show 'Yeh Kaali Kaali Ankhein', has launched his own chat show on social media titled 'Talking Craft'.



Talking more about the show, Tahir said, "Growing up, as a film enthusiast, I used to seek out in-depth conversations by brilliant creative minds. I was more interested to know and learn about their approach to their craft. I'm exactly the same today and I only look to engage and learn from my co-actors constantly. I'm sure there are many like me, actors or film lovers, who would love to hear what goes on in an actor's mind before a scene is filmed, what are the unique preparation methods of brilliant actors, right from the horses mouth."

He added, "Ever since the social media boom happened, I have been toying with the idea of creating a platform that enables me to interact with some of the best creative forces of our industry and learn in detail what makes them and their processes so special because they deliver power packed, crackling performances that amazes everyone. So, I'm thrilled to announce that I'm launching my very own social media property called Talking Craft."

The first guest on Tahir's show is none other than his 'Yeh Kaali Kaali Ankhein' co-star Shweta Tripathi. (ANI)

