Tahir Raj Bhasin reveals he is a big fan of Manoj Bajpayee, Kay Kay Menon

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 29 (ANI): Bollywood actor Tahir Raj Bhasin, who is basking in the success of his recently released series 'Yeh Kaali Kaali Ankhein', recently revealed that he is a "big binger" of Indian content on OTT and his personal favourite performances have been from Manoj Bajpayee for 'The Family Man' and Kay Kay Menon for 'Special Ops'.

Tahir said, "I was awestruck seeing the magnificent performances by Manoj Bajpayee in The Family Man and Kay Kay Menon in Special Ops. They are two of my favourite actors to have ever graced the screen and if my show and performance is being rated as amongst the best performances by a leading man in an OTT web series, I feel deeply honoured and humbled."





He added, "As an actor, I'm constantly inspired by great work around me. I am a big binger of Indian and International shows and I'm always excited by outstanding acting performances that the digital space has to offer today. I'm also a big rooter for Indian content because we have produced amazing authentically Indian shows over the last couple of years."

Tahir has had two back to back OTT releases with 'Ranjish Hi Sahi' and 'Yeh Kaali Kaali Ankhein'.

The actor said, "I'm honoured that my shows are among the top-rated shows of all time and my intent will be to pick and choose disruptive content that truly stands out , entertains the audience and enables me to showcase my talent as an actor who can perform any role."

Tahir will be seen next in 'Looop Lapeta' opposite Taapsee Pannu. It releases digitally on February 4. (ANI)

