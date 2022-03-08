Tahira Kashyap Khurrana celebrates Women's Day with her children in London

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 8 (ANI): Author-filmmaker Tahira Kashyap Khurana marked International Women's Day by hanging out with her son Virajveer Khurrana and daughter Varushka Khurrana in London.

Taking to Instagram, Tahira shared an adorable video featuring fun-filled moments spent with her kids on Women's Day.





"Celebrating this day, this life with my fav's! They bring out the best in me #womensday #happywomensday #everydaywomensday #gratitude," she captioned the post.

Tahira and her children recently reached London to give company to her husband and actor Ayushmann Khurrana who has been busy shooting for 'An Action Hero' in the UK for a while now.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Tahira is all set to come up with her debut directorial venture 'Sharmajee Ki Beti'. (ANI)

