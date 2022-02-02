Tahira Kashyap Khurrana enjoys 'artsy' therapeutic break with daughter Varushka

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 2 (ANI): Filmmaker and author Tahira Kashyap Khurrana on Wednesday shared her idea of retail therapy while enjoying shopping for art supplies with her daughter Varushka.

Adding a new video to her 'WomensWednesday' weekly series, Tahira shared a reel with her 7-year-old daughter Varushka, enjoying their idea of retail therapy, shopping for some art supplies with her denoting the beautiful mother-daughter bond.

Sharing the reel with her Instagram followers, Tahira wrote, "Is Retail Therapy always shopping for clothes?? Nah".





Through her social media, Tahira often gives insights into embracing womanhood with quirky, candid, and relatable incidents of her life.

Currently basking in the success of her recent book 'The 7 Sins Of Being A Mother', Tahira Kashyap Khurrana is looking forward to her debut directorial feature film 'Sharmajee Ki Beti'. (ANI)

