Tahira Kashyap Khurrana joins hands with Guneet Monga for her next "dramedy" feature

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 22 (ANI): After her first feature, 'Sharmaji Ki Beti' filmmaker and author Tahira Kashyap Khurrana is all set with her new feature film in collaboration with producer Guneet Monga.

On the occasion of Tahira's birthday, Guneet took to Instagram and announced her new project.

She wrote, "Teaming up with the wonderful writer, director, friend and sister Tahira Kashyap Khurrana for an upcoming "dramedy" feature! Looking forward to pushing your wonderfully unique style of storytelling. One with nuanced thoughts and intimate explorations of real human connections. Although it's your birthday, gift toh mujhe mila hai! Happy Birthday Tahira!"

As soon as the news was announced, the duo's fans and industry friends chimed into the comment section.

Sharing her excitement, Tahira wrote, "Can't wait to do this guneet. best birthday ever."



Huma Qureshi also dropped a comment, "Woo hoo."



Tahira's debut feature 'Sharmajee Ki Beti' which is a female-centric comedy-drama, starring Sakshi Tanwar, Divya Dutta and Saiyami Kher and produced by Applause Entertainment and Ellipsis Entertainment. It is slated to release this year.

Guneet, on the other hand, has produced numerous superhit bollywood films like 'Gangs of Wasseypur', 'The Lunchbox', 'Masaan', 'Zubaan' and 'Pagglait'.

The duo have previously worked together on a short film called Pinni for Netflix's Zindagi Inshorts.

Coming back to Tahira, she celebrated her birthday with her husband Ayushmann.

Ayushmann took to Instagram to treat his fans with the celebration pictures. He captioned the frames, "Birthday ka matlab hota hai ki manji daal ke highway ke dhaabe pe so jao."

In one of the frames, Tahira is seen exactly translating Ayushmann's words into action.

The birthday girl also took a selfie with her husband, in which both look sleepy. The couple seemed to enjoy good music as well, as the video of a performing artiste featured in the actor's post.

Aayushmann and Tahira have been married for fifteen years. They are proud parents to lovely kids, Virajveer and Varushka. Tahira is a breast cancer survivor. Having recovered, Tahira spreads awareness of this critical illness through social media. (ANI)