Tahira Kashyap shares a glimpse of her groovy shoulder workout

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India] July 11 (ANI): Filmmaker Tahira Kashyap surely knows how to make her workout interesting.

On Sunday, Tahira took to Instagram and posted a short clip of herself doing shoulder workout. She did not mind to include a few dance steps too.

Social media users find her Sunday workout quite hilarious.

Actor Sanya Malhotra commented: "Hahah so cute."



"Just being in the moment.. that's what matters the most my groovy-red," dancer Mukti Mohan wrote.

Tahira also shared her thoughts on the video, where she is seen wearing a mask while working out.



"The shoulder workout/dance/ stretch while making sure nobody watches and in the process getting conscious, losing beats, then again redeeming myself by adding some jerks, still hoping nobody sees and then posting for the world to see... such a hypocrite II #workout #losingmyplotbutnotmymask," she captioned the post.

Meanwhile, on the work front, the 'Pinni' director is currently busy writing her new book, 'The 7 sins of being a mother'. (ANI)

