Tahira Kashyap shares throwback picture with Ayushmann Khurrana from first year of dating

New Delhi [India], May 5 (ANI): Recalling the first year of dating with actor Ayushmann Khurrana, wife Tahira Kashyap shared a throwback picture capturing a fond memory between the couple amid coronavirus lockdown.

Tahira took to Instagram and shared a picture from the early days of their relationship where Ayushmann and Kashyap are seen maintaining a distance while the actor looks at the camera.

Taking to the captions she jokingly wrote, "First year of dating and we were strong believers of social distancing!! #futuristic #throwbackthursdayontuesday #throwbackthursday #throwbacktuesday #samething #lockdown #kitnabadalgayainsaan."



The post on the photo-sharing platform received more than 3k likes by celebrity followers including Taapsee Pannu.

Yami Gautam couldn't stop but adore the sweet memory and commented, "Hahaha..this is so sweet"

Other celebrities including, Dia Mirza, Tisca Chopra and Badshah also left lovable comments on the adorable post.

Amid the coronavirus lockdown, the 'Bala' star is educating his fans via his social media posts.

Most recently, Khurrana stepped forward in an initiative to stop the spread of fake news and misinformation Ayushmann Khurrana, featured in a video to stop the spread of fake news and misinformation. Celebrities including Kriti Sanon, Sara Ali Khan, and cricketer Virat Kohli also joined hands for the new initiative called 'Mat Kar Forward.'

This initiative came in the backdrop of a rise in misinformation around the coronavirus pandemic on social media platforms. (ANI)

