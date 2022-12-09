Taimur, Inaaya wish their "Badi Amma" Sharmila Tagore in most adorable way!

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 9 (ANI): Sharmila Tagore seems to be having quite a good time with her family on her birthday.

The veteran actor is currently in Jaisalmer along with Saif Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor, Soha Ali Khan, Saba Pataudi and friends to celebrate her special day.

Although many photos have come out, wherein we can see the actor celebrating her birthday in the desert, one special photo that has made everyone go "aww" is with the tiny tots Taimur and Inaaya.

Kareena recently took to her Instagram to share the most adorable photos of Sharmila Tagore with her son Taimur and niece Inaaya cutting a cake together, and without a doubt, it is the cutest thing on the internet!

Sharing the photos on Instagram, Kareena wrote, "Dessert in the desert...Badi Amma TimTim Inni

Caption - @sakpataudi"

Check out the photos here:



https://www.instagram.com/p/Cl8NG3sykRF/

Earlier, Kareena shared a picture on her stories which she captioned, "Happy birthday to my beautiful mother-in-law."



Kareena tied the knot with Sharmila's son, actor Saif Ali Khan, on October 16, 2012.

In 2016, the two became parents to son Taimur and in February 2021 they welcomed Jeh. Saif was married to Amrita Singh before Kareena and they have two children together, Sara Ali Khan and Ibrahim Ali Khan.

Earlier, Sara Ali Khan also dropped in special wishes for her "badi amma" Sharmila Tagore.

Sara shared a picture collage on Instagram and wrote, "Happiest Birthday my dearest Badi Amma. Thank you for being our rock-solid pillar of support. I love you so much. And I truly aspire to be 1/10th the woman you are #grace #beauty #intelligence."



The two-time national award winner actor Sharmila Tagore is known for his amazing performances in movies like 'Kashmir Ki Kali', 'An Evening in Paris', 'Aradhana', 'Amar Prem', 'Chupke Chupke' , 'Desh Premee' and many more. (ANI)

