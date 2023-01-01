Taimur showing off victory sign is Kareena Kapoor's 'big mood' for 2023

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 1 (ANI): Bollywood actor Kareena Kapoor Khan rang in 2023 with a gleeful snap of her little one.

Taking to Instagram, the 'Tashan' actor shared an image of her older son Taimur Ali Khan in a quirky pose.

https://www.instagram.com/p/Cm3pEzmIiWr/

"BIG MOOD 2023 #My TimTim," she wrote in the caption.

The image featured Taimur dressed in a navy-blue cardigan with spiderman imprinted on it along with a pair of sunglasses.

The 6-year-old son of the 'Heroine' actress and her husband, actor Saif Ali Khan, was also seen flashing the victory sign while making a hilariously adorable expression as he posed for the camera.

Fans took to the comment section to react to the adorable image shared on the first day of the new year.



"The Cutest mood," a user wrote.





"He's such a vibe," another user wrote.



Yet another user wrote, "He reminds me of Prince Harry's energy when he was a kid".

Taimur turned 6 on December 20, 2023. To mark the special occasion, proud mommy Kareena Kapoor shared a special message for her tiny tot.

Taking to Instagram, Kareena had dropped cute pictures of her birthday boy along with a long note back then.

Kareena and Saif have been married for almost 10 years. The two have worked together in LOC Kargil (2003) and Omkara (2006), but it was on the sets of the 2008 film Tashan that they fell in love with each other. And on October 16, 2012, the two tied the knot.

In 2016, the two became parents to son Taimur and in February 2021 they welcomed Jeh. Saif was married to Amrita Singh before Kareena and they have two children together, Sara Ali Khan and Ibrahim Ali Khan.

Meanwhile, talking about Kareena, on the work front, she will be next seen in director Sujoy Ghosh's thriller which is based on the book 'The Devotion of Suspect X'. It also stars Vijay Varma and Jaideep Ahlawat. Apart from that, she also has director Hansal Mehta's next untitled film. (ANI)

