Take a look at B-Town celebs arrived late at IIFA 2019

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Sept 19 (ANI): The 20th edition of much-awaited International Indian Film Academy Awards (IIFA) which was held in Mumbai witnessed the Bollywood fraternity dazzling the green carpet with their stunning outfits.

While scores of celebrities reached for the gala event on time, but there were some arrived fashionably late.

Bollywood's 'Bajrangi Bhaijaan' Salman Khan reached late at the event and rushed inside the venue.

The actor looked dapper and set the hearts fluttering in a black shirt, blue blazer and matching pants coupled with formal shoes to complete his look. Making her entry after Salman was Bollywood's eternal diva Rekha who set the temperature soaring with her green and pink silk saree, matching it up with traditional jewellery and a bun. Deepika Padukone who left everyone smitten with her beauty looked like an effortlessly beautiful goddess in her purple attire. The actor donned a long purple gown with feathers at the bottom. She completed a look with a long trail attached to her head which will just leave you awestruck.



Shahid Kapoor who was the next to join the league of stars to arrive late at the star-studded event looked a complete stud in a black ensemble. He looked handsome in a black shirt, blazer along with pants of the same colour. Shahid was also accompanied by his little brother Ishaan Khatter who also went for all black for his attire.



Alia Bhatt, who is currently enjoying her career graph also showed up for the fashionable event. The actor grabbed eyeballs in an elegant yet chic peach colour attire.



Apart from these stars, the others who reached late at the event were ace director Kabir Khan along with his gorgeous wife Mini Mathur, Ritesh Deshmukh and Genelia D'Souza, Anurag Basu, Neena Gupta, Bhushan Kumar and many more.

The 20th edition of the NEXA IIFA Awards was hosted by the talented brothers - Aparshakti Khurrana and Ayushmann Khurrana.

Meanwhile, IIFA Rocks, which will feature the best of the Music and Fashion industry, will be hosted by Radhika Apte along with Ali Fazal. It will feature musical renditions from talented composers including Amit Trivedi, Salim-Sulaiman.

The gala will also have performances from singers like Neha Kakkar, Jassie Gill, B Praak, Dhvani Bhanushali, Ranjit Barot, Jonita Gandhi, Nakash Aziz, and Tulsi Kumar.

The prestigious award night will be broadcasted on Colors Viacom18 for the fifth consecutive year. (ANI)