A still from the clip (Courtesy: Instagram)
A still from the clip (Courtesy: Instagram)

Take a sneak peek into Karan Johar's star-studded Saturday night party!

ANI | Updated: Jul 28, 2019 09:05 IST

New Delhi (India), July 28 (ANI): An evening jam-packed with dozens of celebrities from the celluloid world. Filmmaker Karan Johar sure did have the perfect Saturday night party when he hosted people from the film fraternity.
From Deepika Padukone to Vicky Kaushal, almost everyone from tinsel town was part of the star-studded evening.
The filmmaker gave a sneak peek into his party by posting a video on Instagram. Those seen in the clip include Deepika, Malaika Arora, Arjun Kapoor, Shahid Kapoor, Mira Rajput Kapoor, Varun Dhawan, Natasha Dalal, Zoya Akhtar, Vicky, Ayan Mukerji and Ranbir Kapoor.
"Saturday night vibes," Karan wrote alongside the post.
Some stars who missed the event posted their comments.
Cocktail' actor Diana Penty commented on the post and inculded a cheers emoticon.

 
 
 
View this post on Instagram

Saturday night vibes

A post shared by Karan Johar (@karanjohar) on Jul 27, 2019 at 12:17pm PDT


On the work front, Johar announced that he will soon remake the Telugu film 'Dear Comrade' in Hindi.
The film was released on Friday, July 26 and managed to create a buzz among the fans with its interesting characters and storyline.
'Dear Comrade' is an intense and powerful story between Rashmika, a cricketer and Vijay, a student leader with anger management issues. (ANI)

Updated: Jul 28, 2019 09:31 IST

Emma Stone wants 'Zombieland' film made every 10 years, reveals director

Washington D.C. [USA], July 28 (ANI): 'Zombieland: Double Tap', the sequel to 2009 comedy 'Zombieland' is just a few months away from release and if actor Emma Stone had her way, the film will be made every ten years, revealed its director.

Read More

Updated: Jul 28, 2019 09:15 IST

Abhishek calls Aishwarya and Aaradhya 'good luck charms'

New Delhi [India], July 28 (ANI): B-town diva Aishwarya Rai Bachchan has posted a picture after a long time and shows just how much daughter Aaradhya Bachchan resembles her.

Read More

Updated: Jul 28, 2019 08:17 IST

Russi Taylor, Minnie Mouse voice actor, dies at 75

Washington D.C. [USA], July 28 (ANI): The voice behind famed Minnie Mouse character, Russi Taylor passed away on Friday in Glendale, California.

Read More

Updated: Jul 28, 2019 00:09 IST

Priyanka, Nick go lovey-dovey in Miami

New Delhi [India], July 28 (ANI): Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas are the most talked-about couple right now. After Priyanka's grand birthday celebration, the couple is now winning hearts with their dreamy snapshots in Miami.

Read More

Updated: Jul 27, 2019 23:44 IST

Julia Butters shares memories of late Luke Perry from sets of...

Washington D.C. [USA], July 27 (ANI): Julia Butters, one of the youngest actor from 'Once Upon a Time in Hollywood' praised late actor Luke Perry and called him a saviour.

Read More

Updated: Jul 27, 2019 23:33 IST

Meghan King Edmonds shares good news about her son's medical condition

Washington D.C. [USA], July 27 (ANI): American television star Meghan King Edmonds has good news to share with her fans. The star revealed that her 13-month-old son Hart who is suffering from irreversible brain damage is doing well now.

Read More

Updated: Jul 27, 2019 23:28 IST

Kevin Hart gives a piece of advice to fellow comedians

Washington D.C. [USA], July 27 (ANI): American stand-up comedian Kevin Hart has given a piece of advice to his fellow comedians. He has told them to go beyond the serving as cogs in Hollywood's comedy industry to get growth in their careers.

Read More

Updated: Jul 27, 2019 22:10 IST

Mary J. Blige to cast in final season of 'Power: The final Betrayal'

Washington D.C. [USA], July 27 (ANI): American singer-songwriter Mary J. Blige will star next in the sixth and final season of 'Power: The final Betrayal,' which will air on Starz.

Read More

Updated: Jul 27, 2019 20:45 IST

Here are few Hollywood music sensations to feature on Chance The...

Washington D.C. [USA], July 27 (ANI): Chancellor Jonathan Bennett, popularly known as Chance the Rapper, recently released his latest album 'The Big Day,' which features a scores of artist like Shawn Mendes, Nicki Minaj, John Legend, Bon Iver's Justin Vernon, Cutie's Ben Gibbard and Timbaland among ot

Read More

Updated: Jul 27, 2019 20:43 IST

Kim Kardashian considers daughter Chicago her 'twin'

Washington D.C. [USA], July 27 (ANI): American television host and supermodel Kim Kardashian feels that there is a strong resemblance between her daughter Chicago and herself.

Read More

Updated: Jul 27, 2019 20:32 IST

'Criminal Minds' crewmember accuses Greg St. Johns of sexually...

Washington D.C. [USA], July 27 (ANI): A 'Criminal Minds' crewmember has alleged that he was sexually harassed by his manager on set.

Read More

Updated: Jul 27, 2019 19:55 IST

Nicki Minaj bashes her relationship critics

Washington D.C. [USA], July 27 (ANI): Rapper Nicki Minaj has the guts to pick with her critics and this time it's not any other musician, but the people who are mocking her relationship with Kenneth 'Zoo' Petty.

Read More
iocl