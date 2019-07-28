Take a sneak peek into Karan Johar's star-studded Saturday night party!

New Delhi (India), July 28 (ANI): An evening jam-packed with dozens of celebrities from the celluloid world. Filmmaker Karan Johar sure did have the perfect Saturday night party when he hosted people from the film fraternity.

From Deepika Padukone to Vicky Kaushal, almost everyone from tinsel town was part of the star-studded evening.

The filmmaker gave a sneak peek into his party by posting a video on Instagram. Those seen in the clip include Deepika, Malaika Arora, Arjun Kapoor, Shahid Kapoor, Mira Rajput Kapoor, Varun Dhawan, Natasha Dalal, Zoya Akhtar, Vicky, Ayan Mukerji and Ranbir Kapoor.

"Saturday night vibes," Karan wrote alongside the post.

Some stars who missed the event posted their comments.

Cocktail' actor Diana Penty commented on the post and inculded a cheers emoticon.

View this post on Instagram Saturday night vibes A post shared by Karan Johar (@karanjohar) on Jul 27, 2019 at 12:17pm PDT



On the work front, Johar announced that he will soon remake the Telugu film 'Dear Comrade' in Hindi.

The film was released on Friday, July 26 and managed to create a buzz among the fans with its interesting characters and storyline.

'Dear Comrade' is an intense and powerful story between Rashmika, a cricketer and Vijay, a student leader with anger management issues. (ANI)