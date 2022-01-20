Talent shows have always been special for me : Parineeti Chopra

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 20 (ANI): Actor Parineeti Chopra is extremely happy to make her TV debut with a talent show.



"Talent shows have always held a special place in my heart, and I always wished to be a part of one. I am glad to make my television debut with 'Hunarbaaz- Desh Ki Shaan' and connect with so many talents from across the country. It is amazing to listen to their inspirational stories and there is so much one can learn from them," she said.

Parineeti will be seen judging 'Hunarbaaz' along with filmmmaker Karan Johar and veteran actor Mithun Chakraborty.

'Hunarbaaz - Desh Ki Shaan' is all set to start on Colors from January 22. (ANI)

