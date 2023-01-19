Tamannaah Bhatia confirms being part of Rajinikanth's 'Jailer', shares first look

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 19 (ANI): Actor Tamannaah Bhatia announced that she is going to be a part of legendary actor Rajinikanth's upcoming film 'Jailer'.

Taking to Instagram, Tamannaah shared a post which she captioned, "Finally I can share this with you all... the news is out!!! I am soo sooo happy and honoured to be a part of this movie #Jailer with the one and only Thalaivar @rajinikanth sir directed by @nelsondilipkumar Can't wait to share this experience with all of you...."

https://www.instagram.com/p/CnmVl7lDuvm/?next=%2F

In the post, the 'Humshakals' actor shared her first look in which she looked like an absolute diva donning black outfit, and she accessorized her look with minimal jewellery.

Last year, the makers of the film released Rajnikanth's first look poster and treated fans with the news of the commencement of the film's shoot.



In the poster, Rajinikanth was seen wearing an off-white shirt and khaki trousers. He was also seen keeping his hands at the back and a full-sleeved off-white shirt.

The film's announcement has left fans excited. It seems like 'Jailer' will be an action thriller. The 'Lingaa' actor has teamed up with filmmaker Nelson Dilipkumar for this project.

The upcoming movie also includes stars like Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Ramya Krishnan, Priyanka Arul Mohan, and Shiva Rajkumar.

Before Jailer, Rajnikanth and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan worked together in "Robot" which was a hit movie. Ash and Rajini's on-screen chemistry was nothing short of magical in this film.

Meanwhile, Tamannaah was last seen in a romantic comedy film 'Plan A Plan B' opposite actor Riteish Deshmukh. The film premiered exclusively on the OTT platform Netflix.

She will also be seen in Prime Video's 'Jee Karda' and Netflix's 'Lust Stories 2'. (ANI)

