Tamannaah Bhatia's first look poster from 'Babli Bouncer' is out

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 20 (ANI): Star Studios and Junglee Pictures dropped the first look of director Madhur Bhandarkar's upcoming flick 'Babli Bouncer' featuring Tamannaah Bhatia and announced the release date.

Taking to its Twitter handle, Star Studios shared the two posters of 'Bahubali: The Beginning' actor, to which they captioned, "Oye bawale, suna kya? Aa gaya hai Babli Bouncer ka time! Dilon ko yeh jodegi, ya khub haddiyaan todegi? Pata chalega jald hi! Here's the first look of #BabliBouncer, starring the phenomenal @tamannaahspeaks.Streaming from Sept 23 only on @DisneyplusHS."



In the poster, Tamannaah is seen in and as babli bouncer!

In the first poster, the 'Entertainment' actor donned a denim jacket that she paired with black jeggings. And struck the bodybuilder pose.





In the other image, she wore a black t-shirt and denim jeans. Striking a pose towards the camera.



'Babli Bouncer' is set to release on 23rd September 2022 on Disney+ Hotstar in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu!

'Babli Bouncer' is touted as a coming-of-age feel-good story with a slice-of-life comedic tone set in the real 'bouncer town' of North India - Asola Fatepur will see Tamannaah Bhatia in a never seen before avatar, as Babli Bouncer.

Produced by Star Studios and Junglee Pictures, Babli Bouncer is directed by Madhur Bhandarkar and stars Tamannaah Bhatia, in the lead along with Saurabh Shukla, Abhishek Bajaj and Sahil Vaid in pivotal roles. (ANI)

