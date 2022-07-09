Tamil actor Vikram to be discharged from hospital, did not suffer cardiac arrest say doctors

Chennai [Tamil Nadu], July 9 (ANI): The condition of Tamil star Chiyaan Vikram, who was hospitalised here with chest discomfort is now stable and expected to be discharged soon, doctors at the hospital said on Saturday.

Vikram's son, Dhruv Vikram, also took to social media to dismiss rumours that the actor had suffered a heart attack.

Vikram who was supposed to attend the teaser launch of his upcoming film, Ponniyin Selvan, directed by Mani Ratnam on Friday evening, was rushed to the hospital in Chennai on Thursday after he complained of chest discomfort.

The Kauvery Hospital in its medical bulletin signed by Aravindan Selvaraj, hospital co-founder and executive director said: "Actor Vikram got admitted with complaints of chest discomfort. He was evaluated and treated by our specialist doctors. He did not have cardiac arrest, is currently stable and will be discharged from hospital soon"



Taking to his social media handle, Vikram's son Dhruv Vikram shared a note on his Instagram story to reassure fans and refute rumours on social media about the actor's health.



He wrote, "Dear fans and well-wishers, Appa had mild chest discomfort and is being treated for the same. He did not have a heart attack as reports falsely claim. We are pained to hear rumours to this effect."

Dhruv added, "That being said, we request you to give our family the privacy we need at this time. Our Chiyaan is fine now. He is likely to be discharged from the hospital in a day. We hope this statement provides clarity and trust that the false rumours will be put to rest."

Meanwhile, on the work front, Chiyaan Vikram awaits the release of his upcoming film 'Cobra' which has been helmed by director Ajay Gnanamuthu. (ANI)

