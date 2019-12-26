'Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior' trailers get more than 100 million views

New Delhi [India], Dec 26 (ANI): Bollywood actor Kajol is on cloud nine as her much anticipated upcoming movie 'Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior' is getting a wide audience reaction as the two trailers of the movie received more than 100 million views in a short span of time.

Amid the warm response from the first trailer of the movie, the makers had dropped the second trailer, adding much to the excitement of the public.

Kajol tweeted the poster of the movie with 100 plus million tags and also captioned: "It's the love that makes him the people's man! #TanhajiTheUnsungWarrior, in cinemas 10th January, in 3D."



The second trailer takes us back in history, specifically to February 4, 1670, when 'the surgical strike that shook the Mughal' took place. The video depicts ferocious fight between the Marathas and the Mughals for Kondhana district.

The trailer shows Ajay Devgn essaying the role of brave Maratha warrior Taanaji Malusare fighting for the principles 'Bhagwa' (saffron) flag and 'Swaraj' (home-rule) and 'Satya' (truth).

Kajol, who is essaying the wife of Tanhaji, Savitribai Malusare, is shown as a strong character, who accompanies him in taking firm decisions.

Saif Ali Khan, who is playing the antagonist, comes out strong as Uday Bhan, a Rajput official, who works for Mughal Emperor Aurangzeb.

The 3D movie is set to release on January 10, 2020. (ANI)

